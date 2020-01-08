e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Education / NCVT MIS trainess e-NTC and semester wise mark-sheets out at ncvtmis.gov.in

NCVT MIS trainess e-NTC and semester wise mark-sheets out at ncvtmis.gov.in

Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship has released the e-NTC and Semester wise Mark-sheets of trainees on its official website.

education Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:12 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship has released the e-NTC and Semester wise Mark-sheets of trainees on its official website.

Trainess can download their e-NTC and Semester wise Mark-sheets from the NCVT MIS portal. To download their marksheet they should visit the NCVT MIS portal and take their curser to Trainees in the top Nav bar. Then click on Trainee Profile by scroling down.

Hindustantimes

This will take them to the login page. Enter details like Registration No, Father/Guardian Name, Date of Birth in dd-mmm-yyyy format, Captcha code and submit.

Here is the direct link to download the e-NTC and Semester wise Mark-sheets of trainees.

tags
top news
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News