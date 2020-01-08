NCVT MIS trainess e-NTC and semester wise mark-sheets out at ncvtmis.gov.in

education

Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship has released the e-NTC and Semester wise Mark-sheets of trainees on its official website.

Trainess can download their e-NTC and Semester wise Mark-sheets from the NCVT MIS portal. To download their marksheet they should visit the NCVT MIS portal and take their curser to Trainees in the top Nav bar. Then click on Trainee Profile by scroling down.

This will take them to the login page. Enter details like Registration No, Father/Guardian Name, Date of Birth in dd-mmm-yyyy format, Captcha code and submit.

Here is the direct link to download the e-NTC and Semester wise Mark-sheets of trainees.