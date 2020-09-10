e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET 2020: Bengal government cancels lockdown on September 12

NEET 2020: Bengal government cancels lockdown on September 12

The Mamata Banerjee administration in West Bengal has cancelled the lockdown on September 12 keeping in mind the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test that is scheduled a day after.

education Updated: Sep 10, 2020 14:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee(PTI)
         

The Mamata Banerjee administration in West Bengal has cancelled the lockdown on September 12 keeping in mind the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test that is scheduled a day after.

“GoWB had initially announced a statewide lockdown on Sep 11th & 12th. Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres. Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best,” Banerjee tweeted less than an hour ago.

 

Earlier the chief minister had said that nearly 75% of the candidates could not attend the Joint Entrance Examination on September 1 because of the pandemic.

The state government had in August enforced lockdown on six days. On September 7 the first lockdown of the month was enforced.

The Kolkata Metro has also decided to run 66 trains on Sunday so that NEET candidates can reach the exam centres without much hassle.

tags
top news
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In