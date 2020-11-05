e-paper
NEET Counselling Result 2020 for 1st round of seat allotment to be declared today at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The MCC will on Thursday declare the results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for first round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC.

hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Counselling Result 2020
NEET Counselling Result 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee will on Thursday declare the results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for first round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC. Candidates who are registered for the first round of counselling will be able to check their results online at mcc.nic.in.

The online registration process for first round had begun from October 28 and closed on November 2. Payment & Choice Filling/ Locking options were available till November 2.The seat allotment processing went on till November 4 and its result will be declared today, November 5. Candidates who will be allotted MBBS or BDS seats will have to report to the concerned college online between November 6 and 12.

According to the official schedule, registration process for the second round of counselling will be done between November 18 and 22. Its seat allotment result will be declared on November 25.

Registration for the mop-up round for central/deemed UNI/ESIC/ AIIMS and JIPMER will begin from December 10 and end on December 14 and its result will be declared on December 17.

Transfer of Non Reporting and Non Joining Vacant seat to Deemed/Central Universities/ESIC/ AIIMS & JIPMER for stray vacancy round from December 27 to 31, 2020.

How to check NEET Counselling Result 2020:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

The result link will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the NEET Counselling Result link

Key in your login credentials and check your seat allotment result

