e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy urges PM, Pokhriyal to conduct entrance tests after Diwali

NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy urges PM, Pokhriyal to conduct entrance tests after Diwali

Amid growing demand for the postponement of JEE and NEET examinations by students, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday said that he has conveyed to education minister that NEET, JEE and other similar exams should be conducted after Diwali.

education Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:05 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy
Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy (Twitter)
         

Amid growing demand for the postponement of JEE and NEET examinations by students, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday said that he has conveyed to education minister that NEET, JEE and other similar exams should be conducted after Diwali.

Taking to twitter the BJP MP said, “I have just spoken to the Minister of Education suggesting that NEET and other exams be conducted after Deepavali. The SC order the other day is not a bar since the Hon’ble Court has left the date to the government. I am sending an urgent letter to the PM just now.”

 

In another tweet on Friday Swamy wrote, “I have already tweeted as well as conveyed to Education Minister that NEET exams should be after Deepavali. Minister is holding an emergency meeting. Let us see. I was asked to intervene by you all at a very late stage after SC had delivered its judgment.”

Earlier in the day Swamy said, “Since the number of new COVID 19 cases has soared to 70,000 per day, it is in the balance of public interest that Education Ministry approach the CJI court at his home and seek an adjournment to November after Deepavali.”

“When I said NEET exams postponement, I meant postponement of all similar Entrance Exams like JEE, etc !” he stated.

JEE Main exam 20202 is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6, while the date for conducting NEET is September 13.

Supreme Court had on Monday rejected a plea seeking postponement of the two entrance tests in the backdrop of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). A three-judge bench headed by justice Arun Mishra said “life has to go on” despite the outbreak of the viral disease and the court cannot put the career of students in jeopardy by interfering with the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold the examinations in September.

The petition filed on August 7 by 11 JEE/ NEET aspirants sought postponement of the exams in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

top news
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In