Home / Education / NEET PG 2020: NBE releases All India 50% quota rank list, check online at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Education (NBE) has released the All India 50% Quota Rank List for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020.

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 14:10 IST
HT Correspondent
All the candidates who have appeared for NEET PG Examination 2020 can check the All India Merit List on the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in (https://nbe.edu.in/) or natboard.edu.in (https://natboard.edu.in/).

The NEET PG 2020 Exam for the admission to various medical postgraduate courses (MD and MS) was held on January 5.

The NBE announced NEET PG 2020 Result last month and uploaded the score cards for the same in the first week of February.

Here’s how to check the rank

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Declaration of Results: NEET PG 2020 - All India 50% Quota Seats’ link

Step 3: The NEET PG 2020 50% Quota Seats PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Sear your roll number using Ctrl+F

Step 5: Download the list and save it for future reference.

You can also download the NEET PG 2020 - All India 50% Quota Seats PDF directly using the link

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KzP_SPSgbdO_LvnGADitcWr3o2Vke5e8/view

In 2020, 1,60,888 candidates appeared for the NEET PG 2020 exam, out of which 89,549 have qualified in the exam. The NEET PG 2020 counselling schedule will be announced in the beginning of March.

