NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: NBEMS NEET exam city slip releasing today at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release the NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025 on June 2, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - PG can download the exam city slip through the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. ...Read More

The NEET PG admit card will be issued on June 11, 2025 and the examination will be held on June 15, 2025. The exam will be a computer-based test. The exam will be held in single shift, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The exam will comprise 200 Multiple-Choice Questions, each with 4 response options/distractors in English only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The time allotted is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

While passing the order last month, the highest court said that holding examination in two shifts creates "arbitrariness"."Any two question papers can never be said to be having an identical level of difficulty or ease," the top court had said. Following the blog for latest updates on city intimation slip, admit card and more.