NEET PG 2025 postponed, revised date to be announced soon, NBEMS issues official notice

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has postponed the NEET PG 2025. In this regard, the board has issued an official notice wherein it said that the exam has been postponed “to arrange for more Test Centres and required infrastructure.” NEET PG 2025 live updates NEET PG 2025 has been postponed. A revised date will be announced shortly, the NBEMS informed in an official notice. (Representative image)

Initially scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2025, NEET PG 2025 was ordered to be conducted in single shift instead of two shifts by the Supreme Court last month.

The bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath, and comprising of Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria, directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements for holding the exam in one shift and to ensure that complete transparency is maintained.

It observed that holding examination in two shifts creates "arbitrariness".

The bench had passed the order, while hearing a plea challenging a notification on holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in two shifts.

In its notice, the NBEMS said that the revised date for conduct of NEET PG 2025 will be notified shortly.

Notably, the decision comes on a day when the board was scheduled to release the exam city intimation slips for NEET PG 2025 on Tuesday, June 2, 2025.

About NEET PG Exam 2025

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in single shift, and the time allotted is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

There will be be 200 Multiple-Choice Questions, each with 4 response options/distractors in English only.

Candidates have to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.