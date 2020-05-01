e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET PG Counselling 2020: Deadline to resign seats alloted in first round extended till May 8

NEET PG Counselling 2020: Deadline to resign seats alloted in first round extended till May 8

As per the notification, the candidates will now have time to resign from their allotted seats by 5 pm on or before the extended deadline.

education Updated: May 01, 2020 13:16 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET PG Counselling 2020. (HT file)
NEET PG Counselling 2020. (HT file)
         

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday extended the last date for the candidates who have joined their allotted college in the NEET PG Round I of counselling to resign from their joined seat till May 8, 2020. This has been done keeping in view that many state counselling have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and various court cases. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the committee’s official website.

Earlier, the last date for the candidates to resign their allotted seats was until May 4, 2020.

As per the notification, the candidates will now have time to resign from their allotted seats by 5 pm on or before the extended deadline. Candidates who wish to reign will have to send their information to the allotted college via email or report physically requesting their resignation and the respective college will resign the seat online at intramcc.nic.in within stipulated time.

“Colleges are requested to email the resignation letter to such candidates,” reads the notice.

The seats which the candidates have resigned from will come back for the second round of allotment.

The details for the second round of counselling will be uploaded on the committee’s official website soon. Candidates are therefore requested to keep a tap on the MCC’s official website for more updates regarding the second round of NEET PG counselling.

tags
top news
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Yamaha reveals new BW’S 125 adventure scooter. Details here
Yamaha reveals new BW’S 125 adventure scooter. Details here
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News