NEET PG Counselling 2020: Deadline to resign seats alloted in first round extended till May 8

education

Updated: May 01, 2020 13:16 IST

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday extended the last date for the candidates who have joined their allotted college in the NEET PG Round I of counselling to resign from their joined seat till May 8, 2020. This has been done keeping in view that many state counselling have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and various court cases. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the committee’s official website.

Earlier, the last date for the candidates to resign their allotted seats was until May 4, 2020.

As per the notification, the candidates will now have time to resign from their allotted seats by 5 pm on or before the extended deadline. Candidates who wish to reign will have to send their information to the allotted college via email or report physically requesting their resignation and the respective college will resign the seat online at intramcc.nic.in within stipulated time.

“Colleges are requested to email the resignation letter to such candidates,” reads the notice.

The seats which the candidates have resigned from will come back for the second round of allotment.

The details for the second round of counselling will be uploaded on the committee’s official website soon. Candidates are therefore requested to keep a tap on the MCC’s official website for more updates regarding the second round of NEET PG counselling.