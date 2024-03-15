Anant National University to conduct online entrance test in 5 languages

Candidates can now apply for the second round of the Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT), the online entrance test for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) Programme at Anant National University. The design entrance test is set to be conducted online on April 7, 2024, and registrations for the entrance exam will end on March 31, 2024.(HT Photo)

According to a press release by Anant National University, the second round ADEPT will be offered in five languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Tamil.

“Design goes beyond language, and this opportunity for students to attempt ADEPT in any of the five languages is a true reflection of this philosophy. Each student has the chance to showcase their talent and potential in a language they are most comfortable with," said Ajay Piramal, President of Anant National University.

The design entrance test is set to be conducted online on April 7, 2024, and registrations for the entrance exam will end on March 31, 2024.

Anant National University offers students a diverse array of programs, from undergraduate to doctoral levels and has partnered with institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania, University of Miami, Pratt, and more, mentioned the press release.

