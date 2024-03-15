IIT Madras and VyVoxel collaborate to offer students course on AR/VR programming

With an aim to help students build their careers in tune with cutting-edge technology, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation joined hands with VyVoxel to offer a course on Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Programming. Placements at IIT Madras, that started on December 1, 2015 saw the graveyard session with five international offers from six ­companies this year.

According to a press release by IIT Madras, the duration of the course is of 60 hours and will be offered to interested students in the online mode. Interested students must apply before March 31, 2024, to be a part of the first batch. There will be no restriction on the number of students being admitted in each batch.

“AR and VR as a field is at a tipping point with hardware, software and technology adoption reaching critical mass. It is imperative now to create talent pools that can service industry needs in the coming years. It is an exciting area growing exponentially with applications in various industries and we are elated to be able to partner with VyVoxel in bringing this course to students," said Balamurali Shankar, Chief Knowledge Officer, Digital Skills Academy - IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies.

The course covers the basics of 3D modelling, marker, and markerless AR, Virtual Reality programming and interaction and its applications in training, manufacturing and field service, C programming, user interface design and exposure to applications in various industries such as healthcare, logistics, retail, ecommerce, branding and product launches, architecture etc, informed the press release.

