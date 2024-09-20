Around 3000 schools in Delhi participate in School Cinema International Film Festival

LXL Foundation presented the 7th edition of the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF). In Delhi, SCIFF was screened at almost 3000 schools and saw participation from more than 10 lakh students. This year’s event brought together 80+ films in 15+ languages from over 20 countries, showcasing diverse themes like mental health, social justice, environmental awareness, and security. (Handout)

Formerly known as the International Kids Film Festival (IKFF), over 8 million students from more than 30,000 schools, which includes 25,000+ government schools participated in the PAN India film festival, mentioned the press release.

This year’s event brought together 80+ films in 15+ languages from over 20 countries, showcasing diverse themes like mental health, social justice, environmental awareness, and security. These films were carefully curated to address contemporary issues faced by students. The Film Making competition for students is the third segment of SCIFF, complementing the WATCH and LEARN segments. WATCH featured films submitted by global filmmakers for school screenings, while LEARN offered workshops by industry experts to teach students the art of filmmaking.

“The overwhelming turnout and appreciation for SCIFF 2024 is a testament to the growing significance of initiatives similar to ours in the educational landscape. As the festival gains momentum year after year, it's clear that incorporating film into the curriculum is no longer a luxury—it’s a need," said Syed Sultan Ahmed, Festival Director, SCIFF 2024.

The festival’s jury featured a lineup of global experts: Aya Al-Blouchi, Ajyal Film Festival Programmer - Qatar; Pauline Mazenod, Head of Film Acquisitions - France; Dhimant Vyas, Animator and Professor at Industrial Design Centre, IIT Powai, Mumbai; Isabelle Morin, Author, Scenarist, and Composer; Nina Sabnani, Animator and Educator; Sayani Gupta, Indian Actress; and Pinkey Singh, Principal, Royale Concorde International, informed the press release.

