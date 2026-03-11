Itanagar, The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a government bill to regulate and rationalise the transfer and posting of teachers and other employees of the state education department. Arunachal Assembly passes bill to regulate teachers' transfers

The Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department Bill, introduced by Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on March 6, was passed by voice vote in the House.

Replying to suggestions from members during the discussion, Sona said the legislation aims to ensure equitable distribution of teachers across the state and address longstanding issues in the education sector.

He said once the bill becomes an Act, it will also help minimise legal complications arising from teachers approaching courts to obtain stays on transfer orders, citing various reasons.

"The Education department carried out rigorous exercises before framing the bill, including extensive consultations with stakeholders and visits to all districts to identify the loopholes in the system," the minister said.

Sona said the department had identified key gaps affecting the functioning of the education sector, including deficiencies in infrastructure such as school buildings and teachers' quarters.

He added that the government has already initiated steps to address these infrastructure gaps on a priority basis.

Another major challenge, the minister said, is the shortage of human resources and uneven distribution of subject teachers in several schools.

"We have many teachers, but the education scenario is still not satisfactory as many teachers are reluctant to move from their present places of posting," he said.

Sona also informed the House that although 17 schools in the state have been upgraded, several of them faced a shortage of teachers, making it necessary to introduce the legislation to streamline the system.

The minister thanked the members for their constructive suggestions and said their inputs reflected a shared commitment to improving the education sector, which he described as the backbone of society.

He also assured that useful suggestions made by legislators could be incorporated in future amendments to the Act if required.

The House later passed the bill by voice vote.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.