Home / Education / News / Bihar Board 10th, 12th compartment 2021 and DElEd special exam 2020 postponed
news

Bihar Board 10th, 12th compartment 2021 and DElEd special exam 2020 postponed

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed three exams which were scheduled for April-May 2021 till further orders.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:38 PM IST
The three BSEB exams to be postponed are Intermediate compartmental cum special examination 2021, matric compartmental cum special examination 2021 and the DElEd (special) examination 2020.(HT file)

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed three exams which were scheduled for April-May 2021, till further orders.

The three exams to be postponed are Intermediate compartmental cum special examination 2021, matric compartmental cum special examination 2021 and the DElEd (special) examination 2020.

The Bihar board made this announcement on its official twitter page on Sunday, April 18.

According to the schedule announced earlier by BSEB, the BSEB intermediate compartment exams were scheduled to be held from April 29 to May 10 and the class 10 compartment exams were scheduled from May 5 to 8. The DElEd exam was to be held from April 26 to 30.

More than 13.50 lakh students appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam 2021, out of which 10,45,950 passed. A total of 3,60,655 students have failed in the Bihar board class 10 or matric examination held this year.

Bihar board Intermediate compartmental cum special examination 2021, matric compartmental cum special examination 2021 and the DElEd (special) examination 2020 postponed till further notice. (BSEB twitter account)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar board bseb compartment exam exam postponed covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP