Several school principals in the national capital and adjoining areas are not in favour of postponement of the CBSE board exams next year in view of continuing closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(HT file)
board exams

BSEB 10th Compartmental and Special Exam 2021 registration begins on April 12

BSEB 10th Compartmental and Special Exam 2021 registration begins on April 12, 2021. Students can register online through the official link of BSEB on biharboard.online.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board will commence the BSEB 10th Compartmental and Special Exam 2021 registration process from April 12 onwards. Students who have failed in one or two papers in Matric examination can register for the compartmental exam till April 16, 2021 through the official site of BSEB on biharboard.online.

The registration fees of 830/- will have to be paid by the candidates on or before April 16, 2021. A total of 3 opportunities will be given to regular, private and ex-students to score passing marks in the subjects.

As per the notice released by the Board, the first attempt exam will be conducted in year 2021, the second attempt exam will be given in the annual matric exam for academic session 2021-22 that will be conducted in year 2022 and the third attempt exam will be given in the matric compartmental exam 2022.

Other than the compartmental exam, the Board will also conduct special exam for all subjects. This exam is for candidates who could not appear for the Bihar Board Class 10 Board Exam 2021 due to the carelessness of the school authority in filling or submitting the forms. These forms can be filled by the students from their registered schools.


