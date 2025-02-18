Bihar to integrate 836 Class 6-12 schools under PM-SHRI scheme to align with NEP

In keeping with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, Bihar has now moved ahead to integrate Class 6-12 under one academic and administrative unit, while Class 1-5 will be treated as primary school. The significant aspect of the scheme is experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centric, and flexible learning under a safe and stimulating environment with all facilities.(PTI | Representational image)

Additional Secretary of the Department of Education, Sunil Kumar on Monday issued a notification with details of modalities for smooth transition and merger under the PM-SHRI scheme from the forthcoming academic session 2025-26.

The PM-SHRI scheme, or Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India, is a program launched in 2022 by the Government of India to improve the quality of education in schools over five years - from 2022-23 to 2026-27.

In Bihar, 836 government and project secondary and higher secondary schools will be under the centrally-sponsored scheme for Class 6-12 education. It will have a funding pattern of 60:40 between the Centre and the state.

After five years (2027), it will be the state’s responsibility to maintain the benchmarks achieved. A School Quality Assessment Framework (SQAF) is in place for quality monitoring and evaluation of the schools.

Under the PM-SHRI scheme, over 14500 schools are to be developed across the country in keeping with the NEP to act as exemplar institutions and also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity.

