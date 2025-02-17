RSMSSB Result 2024: 12th-level CET results released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check via direct link

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSMSSB, declared the results for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Senior Secondary or 12th Level Exam 2024. Candidates who took the examination can check and download their results from the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB Result 2024: 12th-level CET results have been released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given here.

The official notice reads, “The list of qualified candidates has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates appearing in the said examination. Candidates can check their marks on their SSO_ID.”

Notably, the board conducted the examination for three days, from October 22 to October 24, 2024 in a total of six shifts. The written examination was held for 300 marks, and candidates were given three hours to take the test.

On the first two days of the examination, that is, on October 22 and October 23, the exams was conducted for 100 marks each. On October 24, the first shift exam was conducted for 100 marks, and 300 marks in the second shift.

Since it was initially mentioned that examinations would be held for a total of 300 marks, the final results has been adjusted, the notification informed.

Meanwhile, the notification also provides information on the deleted questions and the mark calculation formula.

RSMSSB CET 12th level result 2024: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the RSMSSB CET 12th level result 2024:

Visit the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link titled “Common Eligibility Test(Senior Secondary Level) 2024” and click on it. The PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed on your screen. Check your roll number in the list. Download the result PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the Board's website atrssb.rajasthan.gov.in.