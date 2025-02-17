ICSE Class 10 exams 2025: Things you should NOT do during exam as any of these mistakes can put you in trouble

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, will be conducting the Class 10 or ICSE board examinations 2025 from Tuesday, February 18, 2025. ICSE Class 10 exams 2025: Know the 14 things that you should NOT be doing during conduct of exam at any cost. (Representational image/Rajeev Mullick)

Students who are appearing for the examinations this year should remember certain important points beforehand so that they do not have to face any inconveniences on the exam day.

The Council has underlined certain points that students must strictly avoid during the conduct of the examination. In this article, we have listed out some of these crucial points. These are as follows:

If the Awarding Committee is satisfied that a candidate has made arrangements to obtain unfair help in connection with the question papers from any person connected with the examination centre or any agency within or outside the examination centre, his/her results in the examination as a whole will be liable to be cancelled. Candidates who are detected giving or obtaining, or attempting to give or obtain, unfair assistance, or who are otherwise detected in any dishonesty relating to the examination will be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE and may be expelled from the examination hall/room, and refused admission to subsequent examination papers. In such cases, the Supervising Examiner or any member of the supervisory staff will confiscate the answer scripts in which the use of unfair assistance is detected/suspected. The confiscated answer scripts will be sent to the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE with a report giving the details of the evidence and the explanation of the candidate's concerned. Furthermore, the Supervising Examiner has the discretion to permit such candidates to answer the remaining part of the question paper but on answer sheets that are separate from those in which the use of unfair means was detected/suspected. Candidates found bringing in answer sheets, or taking out or attempting to take out answer sheets, or substituting answer scripts or getting answer scripts replaced during or after the examination with or without the help of any person connected with the examination centre, or any agency within or outside the examination centre, shall be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE and their results in the examination as a whole will be cancelled. If a candidate has either copied from other candidates or given opportunity to other candidates to copy from them or communicated dishonestly, their results in the paper or subject or subjects in question or their results in the examination as a whole will be cancelled. Candidates detected in approaching directly or indirectly an examiner or any member of the staff of the CISCE with the object of influencing them regarding any candidate's examination result shall have their result in the examination as a whole cancelled. Candidate/s found in violation of disorderly conduct or causing disturbance in or near the examination hall/room are liable to be expelled from the examination hall/room. They will be refused admission for subsequent examination papers. Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, calculator, mobile phones or wireless devices, except the correct question paper inside the exam hall. Candidates should not be in possession of any weapon, object or instrument which may be used as a weapon during the course of the Examination. Individuals obtaining admission to the examination on false representation will be expelled from the examination hall forthwith and be reported to the Police. Candidates involved in the acts of impersonation will be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE and their results in the examination as a whole will be cancelled. The decision in respect of the results of candidates who are detected/suspected of using unfair means may be delayed considerably and their results may not be issued with the results of other candidates. Candidates whose results in the examination as a whole have been cancelled may be debarred from entry to any subsequent examination. If the Awarding Committee is satisfied that the use of dishonest means in a paper or papers has been widespread at a centre, the Awarding Committee will reserve the right to cancel the results of all candidates of that centre in the paper or papers concerned, or of the entire examination as a whole at the centre, if several papers are involved.

Notably, the Class 10 examinations 2025 will commence with English Language - English Paper 1 at 11 AM. The examination will be conducted for two hours.

The Council had also informed in the official notification that ICSE results will be declared by May 2025.

For more related information, candidates can visit the official website of CISCE.