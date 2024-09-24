BSEH fixes dates for online enrollment of classes 9th to 12th, details inside

Haryana Board of School Education announced that the dates for filling the enrollment return for the students studying in classes 9th to 12th for the academic session 2024-25 have been fixed. The application form of any student will not be accepted offline after the prescribed date.(PTI Photo)

According to officials, Government / non-government permanently recognised and permanently affiliated schools and Gurukul / Vidyapeeths can apply online on the link given on the official website of the Board www.bseh.org.in. Detailed guidelines on the same is available on the official website.

All the school heads should ensure to apply online from September 25, 2024, to October 9, 2024, with an enrollment fee of ₹150 per student for the students of Haryana state and ₹200 per student for migrant students of other states. After this, one can apply online from October 10, 2024, to October 16, 2024, with a late fee of ₹100, from October 17, 2024, to October 23, 2024, with a late fee of ₹200, from October 24, 2024, to October 30, 2024, with a late fee of ₹300 and from October 31, 2024, to November 6, 2024 with a late fee of ₹1000.

The application form of any student will not be accepted offline after the prescribed date. The school must upload a verified photocopy of the admission page of the last student in the admission rejected register. Apart from this, the question paper fee of ₹50 per student for classes 9th and 11th students will also have to be deposited online on the prescribed dates. After the last date of enrollment, the question paper fee of ₹1000 or as per the order of the competent authority will have to be paid along with the fine, otherwise, the school itself will be responsible in case of not receiving the question paper, informed the Board.

Those students studying in classes 9th, 10th and 12th, who have already been enrolled and have failed the examination or have taken admission in the same class again, their enrollment form need not be sent again, only registration will be mandatory, for which a fee of ₹100 per student will also have to be deposited online.

In case of any technical difficulty while filing online returns, helpline numbers 01664-254300, 254302, and telephone number 01664-244171 can be contacted on 176 Ext. 110. Apart from this, email can be sent to asenr@bseh.org.in. For more information, visit the official website.

