New Delhi, The Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday said it will issue refunds to students who were overcharged during the class 12 post-result process due to technical issues. CBSE to issues refunds to students overcharged due to glitches in class 12 post-result process

This comes a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought a detailed report from the CBSE over complaints of technical glitches faced by students during the re-evaluation process.

In a notice, the CBSE said that on May 21 and 22, certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies of evaluated answer books, it said.

"In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged," it said.

The CBSE said that in all cases of excess payment, the "exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment".

"Similarly, in cases where lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required," it said.

"Scanned copies of the evaluated answer books shall be provided in all such cases, without candidates being required to submit fresh requests," it added.

On Wednesday, Pradhan took serious cognisance of issues related to server downtime, payment gateway glitches and operational lapses reported during the process, sources said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the CBSE had said that it was monitoring all reported issues and taking corrective measures, including extension of timelines and technical interventions.

"Parents and students are requested not to feel anxious if they have encountered such issues. The very purpose of the verification and re-evaluation mechanism is to address genuine concerns in a structured and fair manner," the statement said.

It had said that due to exceptionally high traffic on the portal, some technical disruptions were experienced during peak periods.

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