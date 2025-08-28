Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon to provide free NEET, JEE coaching to 600 students

The Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district administration launched a new initiative on Thursday, providing free coaching for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to 11th and 12th-grade students preparing for competitive exams. Rajnandgaon Collector Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure said the classes will be organised both online and offline, where teachers are available. (Representative image/Mint)

While speaking to ANI, Rajnandgaon Collector Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure said, "Free coaching for NEET and JEE preparation has started for children in the city to ensure they have access to all facilities. Ten clusters will be formed in the city to train 600 students, specifically those in classes 11th and 12th."

Bhure added that this initiative aims to provide students with good exposure. "These classes will be organised both online and offline, where teachers are available," Rajnandgaon Collector added.

A student named Iksha Devangan, who is part of this initiative, said to ANI, "I chose Biology as a subject in 11th class. I am preparing for NEET this year. We are preparing well for this exam, as well as for other competitive exams, and the preparation for the 12th class exam is also being carried out effectively."

Moreover, another student named Saksham Devangan said, "We attended a free coaching session. Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and even Hindi and English, are being taught to us here, allowing us to prepare not only for NEET and JEE but also for other competitive exams. It is a good initiative because it is completely free..."

He added that these classes are held only on Saturday and Sunday, so their general studies at school are also not being affected.

Meanwhile, NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG)) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions, according to NTA.

Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines, i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act.

NEET (UG) is also applicable to admission to the BHMS course as per the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020. The languages in which the NEET (UG) 2025 is conducted are: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The NEET score is also used for shortlisting for selection to the four-year BSc Nursing course.

Whereas the JEE is a national-level entrance examination in India for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses, it consists of two stages: JEE Main and JEE Advanced. JEE Main, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is the first stage for admission into NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutions, while a qualifying rank in JEE Main is required to appear for JEE Advanced, the second stage for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).