Covid-19: Manipur declares summer vacation for schools from May 1-31

In view of the current surge in the number of Covid positive cases in Manipur in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic and also to avoid any unwanted consequences, Manipur government on Monday declared the commencement of summer vacation for all government, aided and private schools affiliated to Board of Secondary Education Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur from May 1 to May 31 this year.

The Commissioner (Education-Schools) T Ranjit Singh of the government of Manipur issued an official order in this regard on Monday.

The order also directed all heads of institutions (Principal/Vice Principal/Head master/Head Mistress etc) to make an arrangement for detailing at least 4/5 staff by making an appropriate a daily roster of them 4/5 staffs (teaching & non-teaching)and ensure their attendance in the institutions and to render unavoidable official duties during the period of vacation.

At the same time it further advised all concerned authorities of the schools/institutions “to ensure that necessary arrangement/preparations are made for commencement/resumption of online teaching/learning exercise on re-opening of classes of the summer vacation or until further order whichever is earlier.”

On April 19, the state authority announced to postpone the matriculation examination 2021 and higher secondary examination 2021. Earlier the matriculation and higher secondary examinations are scheduled to be held from May 6 and May 5, 2021 respectively.

Considering the seriousness of the ever increasing number of Covid19 positive cases and impending threat caused to the general public by second wave of Covid 19, the government had already announced to suspend the physical classes for class IX to XII of all government, Government aided, private institutions/schools etc with immediate effect and until further orders in public interest.

On Sunday Manipur reported 140 new COVID 19 positive cases, breaching the highest single day spike figure for this year again, bringing the state’s total infection tally to 30,421 besides increasing the total number of active cases to 805.

Even though 29,231 persons have recovered so far, the recovery rate has been reduced to 96.08%, sources said. The cumulative number of deaths is 385. So far a total of 1,30,979 persons including healthcare workers and frontline workers in Manipur got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far. On the other hand, altogether 63,324 healthcare workers and frontline workers received a second dose of vaccines.