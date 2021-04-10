IND USA
COVID-19: Online exam for students of Class 9 and 11 in Goa

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Goa, the state education department has directed the higher secondary schools and junior colleges to hold examinations for Classes 9 and 11 in online mode.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 12:55 PM IST

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Goa, the state education department has directed the higher secondary schools and junior colleges to hold examinations for Classes 9 and 11 in online mode.

The department had earlier announced that examinations for students of Class 1 to 8 would be held online and they can appear for the test from home.

On Friday evening, director of education D R Bhagat issued a fresh circular, in which he asked the educational institutions to hold exams for Classes 9 and 11 also in online mode.

The circular has been issued to all the higher secondary schools in the state, which were gearing up to hold offline exams for the students from this week.

"It is informed that the examinations for Standard ninth and eleventh should be conducted by allowing students to answer from their residences, in the same way the students up to standard eight have been allowed," the circular read.

The COVID-19 caseload of Goa rose by 482 to touch 61,239 on Friday. There were 3,597 active cases till Friday night.

