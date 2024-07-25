CUET UG 2024: Delay in result announcement leaves students and institutes dazed

The delay in the announcement of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has disrupted the academic processes of various institutes across the country. Students have been hit hard by the delay in the announcement of the results, creating an anxious wave among those who are waiting to enroll in colleges to continue with their UG studies.(HT file)

Students have also been hit hard by the delay in the announcement of the results, creating an anxious wave among the student community who are waiting to enroll in colleges to continue with their undergraduate studies.

Students, parents and educators are confused with regards to the admission process which needs to commence with the announcement of the CUET UG 2024 results. Will students look for colleges that do not need the CUET scorecard? Do students have to wait for more which leaves them with the risk of starting their academic journey late? Will the delay in the result declaration derail the admission process for institutes that accept the CUET UG scorecard? Lots of questions await the response of the result declaration.

According to a TOI article, the delay in the result declaration will have knock-on effects like the shortening of university holidays and students looking out for other colleges as a backup. There is also anxiety among students who fear that they will lose money they paid as hostel fees or tuition fees. The fear of messing up the academic calendar also exists.

“I hope that UGC NET and CUET UG results come fast because that has totally jeopardized our academic calendar so we will have three different Academy calendars, one for the Masters, one for the UG and one for the PhD. And JNU is a bottom-up approach. So it is the chairpersons, the deans who will decide how they will run these semesters,” said JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit to ANI.

As per TOI, a Mumbai-based private university, Somaiya Vidyavihar, that signed up to take students basis their undergraduate CUET scores is conducting induction programmes for freshmen. The admissions have now closed at a time when the CUET results are still not out.

“ We follow our planned schedule irrespective of delay in declaration of CUET or NEET results. Having said that, somehow it seems post-covid things have not yet come back to their original timelines. Traditionally, academic session in university/colleges commenced in July. That has yet to happen. It is a fact that many students come to us at a later stage who do not get admission in government universities. We do consider their candidature. They are expected to put in hard work to catch up with the syllabus already covered. Of course, Amity does handholding for such students to mitigate their problems consequent to their late joining,” said Major General Bhaskar Chakravarty, Director- Admissions, Amity University Uttar Pradesh.

