New Delhi, The Delhi government on Monday invited applications for scholarships from SC, ST and OBC categories students for the academic year 2025-26, according to an official notice. Delhi govt invites applications of SC,ST,OBC students for 2025-26 scholarships

The notice said five state-funded schemes and several centrally sponsored schemes are open for eligible students studying in schools, colleges and universities in Delhi. The last date for submission of applications is April 30 and applications can be submitted through the e-district portal.

Among the key schemes, the government is offering reimbursement of tuition and other compulsory fees for the students of the three categories studying in Classes 1 to 12 in recognised schools in Delhi. The benefit is available to students from families with an annual income of up to ₹3 lakh, subject to academic performance and attendance conditions, it stated.

It further mentioned that a merit scholarship scheme has also been announced for SC/ST/OBC students enrolled in professional, technical and higher education courses. Financial assistance under this scheme ranges from ₹8,000 to ₹24,000 per annum depending on the level of study and whether the student is a hosteller or a day scholar. Students must have secured at least 60 per cent marks in the previous academic year to be eligible.

In addition, the government will award ₹25,000 to toppers from these categories under the Dr B R Ambedkar State Topper Award in each discipline across universities, the department said.

The 'Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojana' will provide annual assistance of ₹5,000 for students in Classes 9 and 10 and ₹10,000 for those in Classes 11 and 12, subject to income and academic criteria, it read.

The department is also offering financial assistance to SC students for pursuing higher studies abroad at the master's and PhD levels, it said.

Selected candidates can receive up to ₹5 lakh per annum, with a maximum cap of ₹10 lakh for master's programmes and ₹20 lakh for doctoral studies, subject to eligibility conditions including income limits and age criteria, the statement said.

It said the schemes aim to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds in continuing their education and improving access to higher studies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.