Delhi govt launches three educational programs at 'Namo Vidya Utsav'

New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched three new educational programs for students of government schools across the city at 'Namo Vidya Utsav' organised under the ongoing 15-day 'Seva Pakhwada'.

The launch of the three educational programs New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision , Science of Living and Rashtraneeti aim at removing the distinction between public and private schools, she said.

Speaking at the launch during 'Namo Vidya Utsav', Gupta urged teachers to bring more energy and innovation into classrooms.

"After getting a government job, it is possible that we slow down under the burden of responsibilities. But I want teachers to keep their spark alive," she said, reciting a couplet to drive home the point.

"Your qualifications are no less than those of private school teachers. The only difference is in energy," she added.

Gupta also stressed the importance of retaining students in higher classes. "Results won't improve if children are expelled in Classes 9 and 11. Instead, they should be encouraged and supported," she said.

Explaining the vision behind these programmes, the chief minister said 'Rashtraneeti' will help create responsible and civilised citizens, while NEEEV will focus on preparing students to become job creators.

The chief minister, who studied in a Delhi government school herself, said, "One flyover less can be built, but schools must be improved."

Underlining the role of teachers, she said, "A child looks at their teacher as a hero more than their parents. The children you work with cannot afford expensive tuition. They depend on you."

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, who was also present at the event, said the launch under the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign was in front of teachers because they are the key stakeholders in implementing these programmes.

"Children who come to school in uniform are not just students for me, they are future prime ministers, scholars, scientists, doctors and teachers," he added.

