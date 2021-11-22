Delhi University first-year UG classes begin today

For the first batch of undergraduate courses in Delhi University, classes will commence today in online mode. The exam for this batch will be held in March-April, next year. The preparatory break will be from March 11 to March 20.

Classes for the second semester will start from April 7, with the exams being held from August 5 to August 22 next year. The new session will commence for the students from August 26 next year.

The next academic session for even-semester first year students will begin on August 26.

Before the commencement of the classes, many colleges are likely to hold an orientation session to acquaint the new students with their respective institutions and departments.

On reopening of colleges, a senior Delhi University official had said, earlier this month, that a decision can’t be taken till the time the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity.

The classes for first semester PG courses will begin on December 1.