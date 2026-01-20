DRDO Internship 2026: HEMRL to close application process for 40 paid intern vacancies today, apply at drdo.gov.in

High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, HEMRL will close the application process for DRDO Internship 2026 program on January 20, 2026. The organisation will fill 40 paid interns through this internship drive.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the internship program can fill the application process and send it to The Director, HEMRL, Sutarwadi, Pune 411021.

To apply for the internship program candidates should be pursuing Engineering Degree (7th/ 8th semester) or M.Tech (Ist / IInd year) or M. Sc (Ist / IInd year) full time course in the respective discipline from a recognised Indian University/Institute.

The duration of internship / project work training will be for a period of 06 months. Completion Certificate will be issued to students after completed 06 months from date of joining the internship program.

Stipend of internship and retention of internship training for a period of six months is only applicable if a student has good academic performance and complete minimum of 15 working days per month of physical attendence at HEMRL. Payment will be made in two installments. First installment will be paid after 03 months of training. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.