Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, DIPAS, a premiere Research Laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, has launched the internship program. Engineering students can apply for the internship program through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. DRDO Internship 2026 program launched with ₹30,000 stipend, engineering students can apply at drdo.gov.in

The registration process will end on May 15, 2026.

A total of 8 vacancies will be filled. Final year students of B.E/B.Tech and M.E/M.Tech students in the academic year 2026-2027 are eligible to apply for it.

The paid internship is tentatively scheduled for six months, starting from July 1, 2026. The interns will receive a stipend of ₹30000 in two instalments ( ₹15,000 after 3 months and ₹15,000 after 6 months), subject to a minimum attendance of 15 days per month.

A student who does not complete the 6-month internship will not be awarded the internship certificate.

To apply for the internship program, candidates will have to submit duly filled in application along with the enclosures to the following address, mentioning on envelope as “Application for Paid Internship with Discipline” for which the candidate is applying: The Director, Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences Defence Research and Development Organization, Government of India, Ministry of Defence, Lucknow Road, Timarpur, Delhi - 110054.

After selection for the internship, the candidate is required to obtain a police verification certificate and submit it at the time of joining. The selected student has to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Principal on the college letterhead, mentioning that the student will be relieved for internship at DIPAS, Delhi or DIBER, Haldwani (as per results), and the student will be present for a minimum of 15 working days in a month. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of DRDO.

Official Notice Here