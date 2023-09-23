News / Education / News / DUSU Elections Result 2023 live updates: ABVP wins 3 posts, NSUI wins VP post, Tushar Dedha elected President
Live

DUSU Elections Result 2023 live updates: ABVP wins 3 posts, NSUI wins VP post, Tushar Dedha elected President

Sep 23, 2023 06:41 PM IST
OPEN APP

DUSU election 2023 latest updates: Tushar Dedha from ABVP wins president's post.

The BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP won three seats (president, secretary, joint secretary). National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the vice president post in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2023.

DUSU Elections 2023 Live Updates: ABVP leading on 3 posts, NSUI on 1
DUSU Elections 2023 Live Updates: ABVP leading on 3 posts, NSUI on 1(Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Tushar Dedha from the ABBP won the president's post. Abhi Dahiya from the NSUI won the vice president post. Aprajita from ABVP won the secretary post and Sachin Basla won the Joint Sectray post.

The DUSU election was conducted on September 22 after a gap of three years. The DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 23, 2023 06:41 PM IST

    DUSU elections 2023: Past years vote share

    DUSU election vote share in 2023: 42%

    DUSU election vote share in 2019: 39.90%

    Dusu election vote share in 2018: 44.46%

    DUSU election vote share in 2027: 42.8%

  • Sep 23, 2023 06:35 PM IST

    DUSU election 2023: Check vote share

    Tushar Dedha from ABVP (president): 23,460 votes

    Abhi Dahiya from NSUI( vice president): 22,331 votes

    Sachin Baisla from ABVP (joint secretary): 24,955

    Aprajita from ABVP ( secretary): 24, 534

  • Sep 23, 2023 06:24 PM IST

    DUSU election 2023: Vote turn out was higher than 2019

    This year the voting percentage was higher than in 2019. In the last election the turnout of 39.90 per cent was recorded.

  • Sep 23, 2023 06:22 PM IST

    DUSU election 2023: Results announced

    The ABVP, Congress-affiliated NSUI, CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the CPI(ML)-Liberation-linked All India Students' Association (AISA) had fielded candidates for all four central posts.

  • Sep 23, 2023 06:17 PM IST

    DUSU election 2023: ABVP won 3 seats in 2019 also

    The ABVP won three of the four seats in the 2019 elections as well.

  • Sep 23, 2023 06:15 PM IST

    DUSU election 2023: ABVP supporters celebrate after winning 3 posts

  • Sep 23, 2023 06:12 PM IST

    DUSU election 2023: ABP won Secretary and Jont Seceratery posts

    Aprajita and Sachin Baisla From ABVP are elected as secretary and joint secretary posts respectively.

  • Sep 23, 2023 06:08 PM IST

    DUSU election 2023: NSUI candidate won the VP Post

    Abhi Dahiya from the NSUI won the vice president post with 22331 posts.

  • Sep 23, 2023 06:07 PM IST

    DUSU election 2023: ABVP candidate won President post

    Tushar Dedha from ABVP won the president posts with 23, 460 votes.

  • Sep 23, 2023 05:50 PM IST

    DUSU election 2023: 24 candidates in the fary for 4 posts

    Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the four posts in the elections.

  • Sep 23, 2023 05:44 PM IST

    DUSU elections 2023: Check updates on results

  • Sep 23, 2023 05:43 PM IST

    DUSU elections 2023: Election were held in 2019

    The DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

  • Sep 23, 2023 05:36 PM IST

    DUSU elections 2023: ABVP wins three seats

    As per ANI reports, ABVP wins three seats and NSUI bags Vice President.

  • Sep 23, 2023 05:35 PM IST

    DUSU elections 2023: 42% turnout

    Chander Shekhar, the chief election officer, reported a 42 percent turnout at the university.

  • Sep 23, 2023 05:33 PM IST

    DUSU elections 2023: ABVP leads for three central penal position

    After 14 rounds of counting, the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election officials reported that the RSS-affiliated ABVP was in the lead for three of the four central panel positions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dusu dusu election dusu poll + 1 more

Delhi University invites applications for Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme 2023

news
Published on Sep 22, 2023 05:26 PM IST

University of Delhi is inviting applications for its Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme part-time 2023. Apply by October 4, 2023.

University of Delhi Invites Applications for Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme Part-time 2023; Apply Now
ByHT Education Desk

IIT Gandhinagar wins International Green University Award 2023

IIT Gandhinagar on Friday, September 15 won International Green University Award 2023.

IIT Gandhinagar wins International Green University Award 2023
news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 06:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE invites applications for Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2023, renewal portal open for 2022 awardees

CBSE invites applications for renewal scholarship and single girl child scholarship. Eligible students can apply by October 18.

CBSE invites applications for Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2023, renewal portal open for 2022 awardees
news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 06:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CAES partners with RGNIYD to offer Bachelor's and Master's degrees

CAES partners with RGNIYD for its Bachelor's and Master's degrees in creative arts education.

CAES partners with RGNIYD to offer Bachelor's and Master's degrees
news
Updated on Sep 19, 2023 05:19 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 'School of Eminence' in Punjab

Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar, Punjab with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; aims to provide quality education.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of 'School of Eminence', in Amritsar on Wednesday,(PTI)
news
Published on Sep 13, 2023 05:28 PM IST
PTI |

3 civil services aspirants of Tripura awarded 5 lakh under CM's scholarship

Joy Debnath of Santirbazar, Jyotisman Chakma of Abhoynagar and Victor Debbarma of Krishnanagar received the money under CM's Special Scholarship Scheme.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said state government will not compromise on the development of education in the state. (Representative Image)
news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 01:50 PM IST
ANI |

FT Masters in Management 2023 Rankings: SPJIMR is top Indian B-School

SPJIMR ranked top Indian business school in Financial Times MiM global rankings 2023; IIM Lucknow at 72nd position globally.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR Tops Financial Times MiM Rankings 2023
news
Published on Sep 11, 2023 08:29 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NEP 2020 implementation: UGC initiates program to train 15 lakh teachers

According to an official the aim of this program is to improve the quality of education at all levels by infusing quality & excellence in teachers and teaching.

As part of the UGC’s Malaviya Mission-Teacher Training programme, 111 institutions across India have been identified, which will be called Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centres (MMTTC).(File photo)
news
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 04:39 PM IST
ANI |

SP Jain London School of Management opens admissions for BBA, EMBA, MGB and GMBA

S P Jain London School of Management (SPJ London) has started the admissions for October intake.

SP Jain London School of Management opens admissions for BBA, EMBA, MGB and GMBA
news
Published on Sep 08, 2023 03:42 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

France to hold country-wide education fairs in October, check schedule

The ‘Choose France Tour 2023’ education fair will be held in India from October 8 to October 15, 2023.

France to hold country-wide education fairs in October, check schedule
news
Published on Sep 08, 2023 03:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

O.P. Jindal Global University announces 2,000+ scholarships

O.P. Jindal Global University announces over 2,000 scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year to commemorate its 15th anniversary.

O.P. Jindal Global University Announces 2,000+ Scholarships for 2024-25 Academic Year
news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 08:19 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Centenary Educators Conference underway

Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Centenary Educators Conference begins on September 1 at HPS Begumpet.

Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Centenary Educators Conference underway
news
Published on Sep 02, 2023 11:43 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NCERT granted deemed university status

NCERT has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday.

NCERT granted deemed university status
news
Published on Sep 01, 2023 01:09 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

NLU Delhi's 10th Convocation held, 167 students awarded degrees

NLU Delhi's 10th convocation saw 162 students receive degrees in law, including 5 doctoral degrees.

NLU Delhi Holds 10th Convocation, Awards Degrees to 162 Students in Law
news
Published on Aug 27, 2023 06:22 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

GITAM SmartIDEAthon 2023: Odisha's Anup Paikarey is the winner

Anup Paikarey of Odisha University of Technology and Research wins SmartIDEAthon 2023, receives cash prize and trip to Boston.

GITAM SmartIDEAthon 2023: Odisha's Anup Paikarey is the winner
news
Published on Aug 26, 2023 07:45 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out