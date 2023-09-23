DUSU Elections Result 2023 live updates: ABVP wins 3 posts, NSUI wins VP post, Tushar Dedha elected President

The BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP won three seats (president, secretary, joint secretary). National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the vice president post in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2023. DUSU Elections 2023 Live Updates: ABVP leading on 3 posts, NSUI on 1(Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Tushar Dedha from the ABBP won the president's post. Abhi Dahiya from the NSUI won the vice president post. Aprajita from ABVP won the secretary post and Sachin Basla won the Joint Sectray post.

The DUSU election was conducted on September 22 after a gap of three years. The DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.