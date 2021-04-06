DUTA organises outreach programme to create awareness about 12 DU colleges

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Monday organised the second round of its outreach programme, "Jan Samvad", to create awareness in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's New Delhi Assembly constituency about the alleged "crises" in 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges.

According to a statement released by the DUTA, members of the teachers' association distributed leaflets to the public at Gole Market, R K Ashram Metro Station and Janpath Metro Station.

The teachers' association has been protesting since earlier last month over a number of issues, including delay in issuing Grant-in-Aids, appointment of senior administrative officers to the 12 colleges and a "Pattern of Assistance" document which it alleged would "inevitably lead to dismemberment of these colleges from the Delhi University".

"The Delhi government has repeatedly failed to give timely Grant-in-Aids with the result that employees of these colleges have been forced to go without salaries for many months. Former employees have been struggling as their pensions have been stopped," it alleged.

The DUTA added that due to the shortage of funds, "colleges have not been able to reimburse many financial bills, including medical bills of employees".

"People supported DUTA's demand that the draconian Pattern of Assistance document must be withdrawn by the Delhi government. The DUTA sees this Pattern of Assistance document as a part of the National Education Policy and a move towards dismembering these 12 Delhi University colleges from the Delhi University," it said.

The association also alleged that the Delhi government has "arbitrarily" assigned 12 senior AOs in the 12 colleges, even as DU has no provision of appointment of any such officers.

"The office of the principal is adequate to deal with all issues of the college. With the Pattern of Assistance document, the DUTA demands that this Delhi government order to appoint senior AOs should also be withdrawn," it said.

The association said a similar public outreach programme is scheduled to be held in Patparganj on April 9, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's assembly constituency.

The DUTA on Sunday had said that it would go back on strike from April 12 if the "university failed to take concrete steps" to safeguard interest of employees and colleges.

"It was decided and communicated to staff associations that while teachers will return to their classes from April 1, 2021, the DUTA shall resume the strike from April 12 in case the university fails to take concrete steps to safeguard interest of employees and colleges," it had said.