Gujarat teacher suspended for serving non-veg food at school get-together

A school incharge teacher has been suspended by the Municipal Primary Education Committee for organising a get-together and serving non-vegetarian food inside the school premises, thereby disobeying the school's guidelines in Gujarat. A school incharge teacher has been suspended by the Municipal Primary Education Committee for organising a get-together and serving non-vegetarian food inside the school premise. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Rajendra Kapadia, the chairman of the Municipal Primary Education Committee, stated that the school, originally an English-medium institution, had previously offered Telugu language classes, which were subsequently discontinued.

Prabhakar, the school incharge teacher, used to teach Telugu. After the discontinuation of the language as a subject, he was posted as the incharge of the English medium school.

Kapadia further mentioned that Prabhakar organised a get-together at School No. 342 for alumni who had passed 9-10 years ago, inside the school premises. During the party, he served chicken-based dishes to the guests.

The Chairman of the Municipal Primary Education Committee stated that he received information about the incident from the media. After contacting the school incharge and confirming the authenticity of the reports, he decided to take strict action against Prabhakar and suspended him.

Speaking on the incident, Kapadia stated, "Yesterday I got to know through media that a get together was organised in School no. 342...Chicken was served in that...Today, we felt that some action should be taken against him (the teacher who organised the get-together) and ordered his suspension...The teacher's name was Prabhakar. He had organised a get-together for students who graduated 9-10 years ago..."

"I think he was Telugu, and all the people present there were of the Telugu community only...According to the Municipal Primary Education Committee, non-vegetarian food is not allowed to be served inside the school premises," he said.