Gujarat's Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE), established in 2010 under the vision of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, is expanding its academic ecosystem in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by launching seven new University Schools to promote multidisciplinary learning and future-ready teacher education.

Gujarat's IITE expands with seven new schools, strengthens AI-focused teacher education (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Supported by ₹12.7 crore from the Gujarat Government, the university has also established a dedicated School of Technology aimed at preparing educators for the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven future.

₹10 crore alumni gift to boost student housing infrastructure">IIT Kanpur receives ₹10 crore alumni gift to boost student housing infrastructure

Vice Chancellor Mukesh Patel said the expansion reflects the university's commitment to aligning teacher education with emerging national and global requirements.

"In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University has established seven distinct University Schools covering disciplines such as Physical Education, Yoga, Art and Drama. Keeping future requirements in mind, we have also established a School of Technology to prepare and train AI teachers," Patel said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The new schools are designed to strengthen multidisciplinary education while integrating Indian Knowledge Systems with modern pedagogy, technology and globally aligned teacher training. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new schools are designed to strengthen multidisciplinary education while integrating Indian Knowledge Systems with modern pedagogy, technology and globally aligned teacher training. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Recruitment of over 3,400 teachers in CBSE-affiliated schools underway: Himachal Edu minister

Student teacher Khushi said the curriculum places equal emphasis on theoretical learning and classroom practice.

"One of the key focuses of this programme is preparing teacher educators. Along with academic learning, we undergo practice teaching through different stages, including microteaching. This helps us build confidence, strengthen our teaching skills and prepares us to become effective teacher educators," she said.

Another student teacher, Saurabh Paniya, said IITE continues to be a pioneer in integrated teacher education programmes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Even before these reforms, the institute had introduced integrated teacher education programmes such as B.Ed.-B.Sc. and integrated postgraduate programmes like M.Sc.-M.Ed. Even after the implementation of NEP 2020, this remains the only institute in India offering these teacher education programmes in an integrated format," he said.

AISHE Report: STEM enrolment crosses 1 crore, UP tops higher education enrollment

Minister of State for Education Dr Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja said the university aims to produce globally competitive teachers while preserving India's educational heritage.

"The primary objective of this institution is to develop world-class teachers who can excel at the international level. IITE is a unique teacher education university that integrates the Indian Knowledge System with modern educational practices. Its curriculum has been designed according to global standards to equip future educators with the knowledge, skills and competencies required in today's world," she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With the introduction of multidisciplinary schools, AI-focused teacher training and globally benchmarked academic programmes, IITE is strengthening Gujarat's education ecosystem and preparing educators for the evolving demands of 21st-century classrooms. (ANI)