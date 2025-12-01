Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla attended the anniversary celebrations of Sant Fidelis Senior Secondary School in Aligarh, where he interacted with students and shared experiences from his recent space mission. "Hanuman Chalisa aapki bahut madad karta hai": Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla in Aligarh school

Shukla, who returned to India after completing his assignment in space, was welcomed by students with enthusiasm as he spoke about managing fear, staying calm during challenging moments, and the mental strength required during a space journey.

During the interaction, fifth-grade student Ananya Singh asked him how he managed to remain calm while orbiting in space.

"I got this inspiration that 'Kabhi Har Mat Mano', Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Sab Achcha Hota Hai Zindagi Mein. I want to become an IAS officer. I felt very good that such a great officer came to his school," Group Captain Shukla said.

"Bahut baar aisa hota hai jab darr aata hai, Hanuman Chalisa aapki bahut madad karta hai. Main wahan 'Ram-Ram-Ram' jap raha tha, jisne mujhe bahut shakti di,(Haniman Chalisa helps a lot. Chanting 'Ram-Ram-Ram' gave me strength)," he said, adding that the larger lesson is about handling fear with presence of mind.

Responding to Ananya, Shukla said that chanting helped him maintain focus and overcome anxiety.

Explaining this, he shared an example with students, "Kal aapki exam hai aur aapne abhi tak kuch nahi padha. Aapke paas do raaste hote hain, ya toh darr jao aur kal tak ka samay kharab kar do, ya jo samay bacha hai usme taiyari kar lo. Dhyaan hamesha iss par hona chahiye ki abhi aap kya kar sakte ho. Agar aap yeh karoge toh darr nahi lagega."

Ananya said she felt inspired by the astronaut's words and expressed her ambition to become an IAS officer. "I got a lot of inspiration from Shubhanshu Shukla. I felt very good that such a great officer came to our school," she said.