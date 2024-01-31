HEIs with facilities for PwD to get additional weightage in accreditation: UGC chief

Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) having facilities for persons with disabilities will be given additional weightage during the accreditation process, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday. The regulators also decided to encourage the participation of faculty members in capacity-building programmes organised by Malviya Mission Centres.(HT Photo)

The decision was taken at the inter-regulatory authority meeting hosted by the UGC to review the effective and timely implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

"Weightage to be given to the universities or institutions having facilities for persons with disabilities as per RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India) guidelines in NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) accreditation criteria. All the regulators will review faculty selection or promotion guidelines and align those with UGC regulations to avoid inconsistencies," Kumar said.

Also Read: UGC instructs higher educational institutions to start courses in mother tongue

"The regulatory authorities will write to the industrial organisations associated with them, thereby requesting to nominate industry professionals to register on the professor of practice portal of the UGC," he added.

The regulators include the National Medical Council, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, Veterinary Council of India, All India Council for Technical Education, Pharmacy Council of India, Dental Council of India, Council of Architecture, Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

The regulators also decided to encourage the participation of faculty members in capacity-building programmes organised by Malviya Mission Centres and to leverage the synergy of all regulators around the evolving online education space.