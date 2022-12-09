iHUB DivyaSampark Inaugurates its 2nd incubation and innovation facility

iHUB DivyaSampark has inaugurated its second incubation and innovation facility at the Greater Noida Extension Center of IIT Roorkee. Under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMiCPS) mission, which was declared in the 2019 union budget, iHUB DivyaSampark, Technology Innovation was established.

Department of Science & Technology (DST) and IIT Roorkee have collaborated to develop iHub Divyasampark as a section 8 not for profit corporation. The three main focal areas of iHub divyasmapark At IIT Roorkee are Smart City, Digital Health, and Industry 4.0.

As per the press release issued by the institute, In order to support aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging technologies and make India Atmnirbhar, iHub Divysampark will concentrate on deep-tech and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotics, Drones, IoT, Blockchain, Smart Devices, and many other new-age technologies. The National Capital Region's startups will also benefit greatly from this center.

Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said “ that startups specially the deep tech startups are going to play a critical role in India’s growth story over the next decade. IIT Roorkee being a premier technology institute , is fully committed to contribute in the innovation ecosystem of India”.

He further added, “In the last 12 months, iHUB DivyaSampark has supported 16 startups with total funding commitment of 8 Cr and is further planning to support 30 more startups with a total commitment 15 Cr over the next 12 months”

Mr. Manish Anand CEO iHub Divyasampark said, "That greater Noida center was established with a mission to support innovators specially from tier 2 tier colleges. iHub Divyasmapak efforts have already started showing result where two startups connected to it have been listed at 30 most promising deep tech startup of 2022 by yourstory at its annual event TechSparks. iHub is soon going to starts in startup accelerator program to support startup that are beyond seed fund stage. iHub is also providing training to students of nearby colleges in NCR region in deep technologies and under that program already 300 students have been trained so far. "