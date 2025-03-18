IIM Ahmedabad, FPSB India partner to launch Executive Program in Financial Planning & Investment Advisory Services

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has joined forces with FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and owner of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification, to launch the Executive Program in Financial Planning and Investment Advisory Services. The Executive Program in Financial Planning & Investment Advisory Services by IIM Ahmedabad and FPSB India has been designed for mid-to-senior-level finance professionals. (HT file image)

The first-of-its-kind partnership is aimed at giving a boost to the growing significance of structured financial planning education in India in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat, a press statement informed.

The program has been designed for mid-to-senior-level finance professionals, and spans one-year.

It seeks to equip participants with advanced knowledge of investment management, retirement & tax planning, estate and portfolio risk management, insurance, and alternative investments, as well as with insights into regulatory frameworks and ethical standards.

Additionally, the curriculum places a strong emphasis on behavioural finance, leadership, negotiation, and communication skills, essential for today’s financial advisors, the statement added.

Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India, remarked that the collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad “marks a defining moment in the evolution of financial planning education in India.”

“With financial advisory services gaining increased recognition and regulatory significance, this program will empower professionals with the advanced expertise needed to navigate the complexities of today’s financial markets,” he said.

Prof. Joshy Jacob, faculty member at IIM Ahmedabad, highlighted that the financial planning is a crucial pillar of economic development. and the program by IIMA and FPSB India brings together academic excellence and industry expertise to create a transformational learning experience for finance professionals.

The program follows a blended learning model, combining 84 weekend online sessions with 10 days of immersive on-campus learning at IIMA.

As part of the program, learners will engage in real-world case studies, industry interactions, and dynamic classroom discussions with renowned faculty and experts.

Learners will also get ‘alumni’ status as per IIMA norms upon successful completion.

Admissions for the program opened in March 2025. It is expected to shape the future of financial advisory services in India and set new standards of professionalism and expertise in the industry.