IIM Sambalpur invites applications for ‘MBA for Working Professionals (2025-2027)’ course at Delhi Campus

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur is accepting applications for its two-year MBA program for Working Professionals (2025-2027) at the Delhi Campus in ISID, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. IIM Sambalpur is accepting applications for ‘MBA for Working Professionals (2025-2027)’ course at Delhi Campus.

Interested candidates can submit their applications by April 30, 2025.

The MBA program has been designed to cater to working professionals seeking to upgrade their expertise in key management areas such as Data Science, Product Management, Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, and Risk Management, IIM Sambalpur said.

The program also offers a combination of in-person weekend classes and interactive online sessions, ensuring flexibility for professionals balancing work and studies.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur said that the weekend-based blended MBA for Working Professionals at the Delhi Campus is aimed at giving entrepreneurs and working professional’s strategic leadership and digital abilities in Data Science, Product Management, Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, and Risk Management while allowing them to continue working.

He said, "This comprehensive program provides globally accepted certifications from NSE Academy partners such as RIMS, US, in addition to special tracks, an international immersion and a dual degree option from the best global universities. With a blended learning methodology such as flipped classrooms, case discussions, project work, management simulations, and industry-led sessions, this program develops leadership through a CEO Immersion Program and career guidance support, enabling professionals to manage and shape the changing global business environment.”

Few key highlights:

Designed for working professionals with a minimum of three years of experience. Weekend classes at the Delhi Campus to accommodate busy schedules. Specializations in emerging fields such as Data Science, Product Management, and Sustainability.

Eligibility requirements

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks. At least three years of full-time managerial, entrepreneurial, or professional experience.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit iimsambalpur.ac.in/about-the-program/

They can also contact at +919810116866/ +919540595555/ +919124539324 (Mon –Sat, 10:00 – 17:00 IST) or Email at: chairmbadelhi@iimsambalpur.ac.in.