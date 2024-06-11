IIM Bangalore welcomes new batch of students in two-year full-time MBA programmes

A new batch of students joined IIM Bangalore to be a part of its two-year full-time MBA programmes: the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and the Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA). The orientation program will be conducted from June 11, 2024, to June 24, 2024. (HT file)

According to a press release by IIM Bangalore, 535 PGP and 72 PGP in Business Analytics students joined the cohort, of them 40% are female students. The orientation program will be conducted from June 11, 2024, to June 24, 2024.

“Out of the total PGP students who have gained admission, 11 are international students. This year, there are a whopping 40% female students joining, which is the highest in the last 18 years. The average work experience for PGP and PGPBA are 27 months and 20 months, respectively. The average ages for PGP and PGPBA are 26 years and 24 years, respectively. A total of 73% are from Engineering background, 14% from Commerce and 6% each from Arts and Science backgrounds," said Prof. Kunal Dasgupta, Chairperson, Admissions & Financial Aid, and faculty of the Economics area of IIMB.

The inauguration ceremony also featured a keynote address by the Chief Guest and IIMB alumnus from the Post Graduate Programme in Software Enterprise Management (PGSEM), batch of 2004-07, PC Musthafa. He is the Founder and CEO of iD Fresh Food, which offers fresh and preservative-free ready-to-cook food items, mentioned the press release.

“All this was possible because we did not give up. I had the courage to leave a well-paid job to make idlis. There was a time when we took nine months to sell 100 packets. Today, we feed idlis to more than two million Indians across the globe," said PC Musthafa in his keynote address.

“Your human contribution will be in terms of creativity and specific skills such as courtesy, care, empathy and the like, as all that will differentiate you from machines, in the current business world dominated by technology, AI, etc. Soft skills will differentiate successful managers from others. Remember, there is much more to learning than what is done in the classrooms, such as, guest talks, networking opportunities with visitors, entrepreneurs, etc. Do reach out to this wealth of knowledge and build networks to enhance your learning experience," said IIMB Director Prof. RT Krishnan, in his welcome address.

