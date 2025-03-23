Menu Explore
IIM Jammu placed in 22nd position of IIRF rankings 2025, details here

PTI |
Mar 23, 2025 07:07 PM IST

The rankings for the best B-School (Government) overall category were released based on an evaluation of important parameters. 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has secured the 22nd position in the prestigious Indian Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings-2025, an official has said.

IIM Jammu has been placed in 22nd position in the latest IIRF rankings 2025. (File/.iimj.ac.in/)
IIM Jammu has been placed in 22nd position in the latest IIRF rankings 2025. (File/.iimj.ac.in/)

The rankings for the Best B-School (Government) overall category were released based on a comprehensive evaluation of parameters crucial to higher management education, a spokesperson of the institute said.

With an impressive overall index score of 906.42, IIM-Jammu has been ranked on various critical parameters such as placement performance; teaching, learning resources and pedagogy; research, industry income and integration; placement strategy and support; future orientation; external perception and international outlook.

These rankings affirm the institute's strong commitment to academic excellence, impactful research, innovative pedagogy, and world-class placement support, the spokesperson said.

He added that the institute's emphasis on a future-driven approach and global perspective has earned it growing recognition and respect among students, recruiters, and academic peers.

IIM-Jammu, under the leadership of Director Prof B S Sahay, continues to make rapid strides, driven by a strong emphasis on innovation, inclusivity, and industry engagement, the spokesperson said.

He added that the institute has been building a strong academic and research foundation while also focusing on international collaborations and global exposure for its students.

Exam and College Guide
