IIMC to launch PhD in mass communication

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication will launch a PhD in mass communication and journalism from the coming academic year. IIMC to launch PhD program in mass communication(HT Photo)

"We have notified the rules for the PhD program, and we intend to launch the program from the coming academic year. It is a great responsibility and we are ready for it," Anupama Bhatnagar, Vice Chancellor of the IIMC, said.

"IIMC wants to be at the forefront of research in media, journalism and communication space. There is a need to promote scientific study in this domain, and we are eager and happy to play a role in this," Nimish Rustagi, Registrar, IIMC, said.

Also read: JEE Advanced 2025 analysis: Overall moderately difficult exam, Mathematics toughest, Chemistry easiest

Rustagi said the details of the admission process will be announced in due course.

Also read: RRB ALP 2025: Extended registration window closes today, link to apply

Founded in 1965, the IIMC has expanded its academic activities and now runs a range of specialised courses to meet the skilled manpower requirements of the rapidly expanding media and communication industry.