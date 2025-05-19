Menu Explore
RRB ALP 2025: Extended registration window closes today, link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
May 19, 2025 08:04 AM IST

RRB ALP 2025: Candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at rrbapply.gov.in. The direct link is given below.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the extended window to register for the Assistant Loco Pilot or ALP 2025 recruitment examination today, May 19. Candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB ALP 2025: Extended registration window closes today(Rajkumar)
RRB ALP 2025: Direct link to apply

The application window will be closed at 11:59 pm. Here are some important dates candidates should remember:

RRB ALP 2025: Important dates

Last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications: May 21(11:59 pm)

Dates for modification window for corrections in the application form with payment of the modification fee (details filled in “Create an Account” form & chosen RRB cannot be modified): May 22 to 31 (11:59 pm)

Date for reckoning age limit: July 1, 2025

Crucial date for validity of educational qualifications and all other certifications: Closing date of submission of online application i.e., on May 19. 

The RRB ALP recruitment process will comprise the following stages:

First stage CBT (CBT-1)

Second stage CBT (CBT-2)

Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification (DV) and

Medical Examination (ME)

Candidates will get information about the exam dates and venues in due course on the RRB websites, SMS and email. RRBs will not accept any request for postponement of any of the stages, change of venue, date and shift under any circumstances.

This recruitment drive is being conducted for 9,970 ALP vacancies. 

RRB ALP 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the RRB ALP recruitment 2025 by following the steps given here:

1. Visit rrbapply.gov.in.

2. Click on the apply link.

3. Create an account if you are a new applicant. If you are an existing RRB exam candidate, login to your account. 

4. Fill the application form, upload documents and submit the form.

5. Pay the application fee. 

6. Download and save the confirmation page. 

For more information, candidates can visit the official RRB websites.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Follow Us On