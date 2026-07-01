IIT Bombay and SBI Life Insurance have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Bharat AI & Cyber Innovation Hub for Insurance, a joint research and innovation centre aimed at creating indigenous AI-based cybersecurity solutions for the Indian insurance industry. This partnership will ensure enhanced safety of customer information by creating technologies conceived, developed, and owned in India.

IIT Bombay collaborates with SBI Life to build Bharat's AI & Cyber Innovation Hub for Insurance(IIT Bombay/X)

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This partnership will go a long way towards achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, as envisioned by the Government of India, and minimise reliance on foreign cybersecurity frameworks. Researchers from IIT Bombay will collaborate with SBI Life on initiatives around Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, and insurance innovation. Other areas of collaboration will include AI-based security tools, cybersecurity technologies, executive education, strategy consulting, talent development, and innovation incubation.

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By integrating IIT Bombay's research capabilities with SBI Life's experience, the two entities intend to develop scalable, robust digital security frameworks for the insurance sector. This partnership will also assist SBI Life in its plan to become an AI native insurance company.

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{{^usCountry}} The other major objective behind the partnership is to create synergy between the academic institution and the industrial player. Through the association, innovation will be promoted, practical research will be facilitated, and a talent pool will be developed in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity. In the growing Indian insurance sector, protecting customer data has become increasingly important, making the development of homegrown cyber defence mechanisms more relevant than ever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other major objective behind the partnership is to create synergy between the academic institution and the industrial player. Through the association, innovation will be promoted, practical research will be facilitated, and a talent pool will be developed in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity. In the growing Indian insurance sector, protecting customer data has become increasingly important, making the development of homegrown cyber defence mechanisms more relevant than ever. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, representatives from both organisations highlighted that the future of financial services will be shaped by institutions that develop technology rather than simply adopt it. They also noted that the partnership would help translate academic research into practical solutions that benefit both the insurance sector and the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, representatives from both organisations highlighted that the future of financial services will be shaped by institutions that develop technology rather than simply adopt it. They also noted that the partnership would help translate academic research into practical solutions that benefit both the insurance sector and the country. {{/usCountry}}

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Overall, the Bharat AI & Cyber Innovation Hub is expected to strengthen India's indigenous cybersecurity capabilities, accelerate innovation in deep technologies, and create a strong foundation for secure, AI-powered insurance services. The collaboration is also expected to serve as a model for future partnerships between academic institutions and the financial services industry.

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