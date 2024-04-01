IIT Guwahati partners with Samagra Shiksha Assam to host science and maths olympiad

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Assam, organized a science and maths olympiad to enhance a sense of scientific curiosity among students. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Assam, organized a science and maths olympiad to enhance a sense of scientific curiosity among students. (Vikramjit Kakati / Wikimedia Commons)

According to a press release by IIT Guwahati, over 1.14 lakh students from 3,828 schools across Assam participated in the event, which aimed to promote the abilities among the students in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects.

“IIT Guwahati has been working very closely with the education department of Assam in enhancing the STEM activities across the state and promoting it through lively activities such as Olympiads," said Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Dean PRBR, IIT Guwahati.

The following were the objectives of the Olympiad, informed IIT Guwahati:

· Cultivating a culture of scientific inquiry and mathematical reasoning among school students

· Identifying and nurturing talented individuals in the fields of STEM subjects

· Providing a competitive platform for students to demonstrate their skills and abilities

· Raising awareness about the significance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education among students and educators

· Fostering innovation and critical thinking skills among students

The olympiad was conducted in two phases: an OMR-based test for secondary school students across the state, followed by a state-level round. The district-level test was conducted on March 18, 2024, mentioned the press release.

The top 2 performers from each district were selected to participate in the final round of the Olympiad at IIT Guwahati. This round provided a platform for the finalists to interact with peers from across the state. Held on March 30, 2024, the final round saw 62 finalists from classes 9th and 10th competing, with 3 state winners emerging from the competition, informed the institute.

