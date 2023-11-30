IIT Kanpur, GoI join hands to launch SATHEE, aim to empower students across India

IIT Kanpur and the Ministry of Education have announced an outreach program termed SATHEE (Self-Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams), an innovative online education platform aimed at empowering students to prepare for competitive exams across the country.

IIT Kanpur, GoI launch ‘SATHEE’ platform

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a press release issued by IIT Kanpur recently, the initiative marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4.

IIT Madras collaborates with SRIHER Chennai to offer MD-Ph.D Dual Degree program

K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, unveiled the platform at Shastri Bhawan in the presence of other dignitaries.

IIT Bombay ends CEED 2024 and UCEED 2024 applications today with late fee

Features of SATHEE:

• Comprehensive suite of resources for NEET and JEE aspirants, including video lectures from renowned faculties of IITs and IISc.

• Launch of platform kicks off with first 45-day crash course for JEE Main.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• The platform to host a series of intensive, expert-designed learning modules along with novel features like an interactive chatbot.

• Regular doubt-clearing sessions led by students from IITs and AIIMS aimed at enhancing the learning experience of students.

• New avenues to be opened for students preparing for competitive exams.

For more information, visit the official website

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON