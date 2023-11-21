IIT Madras collaborates with SRIHER Chennai to offer MD-Ph.D Dual Degree program

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is collaborating with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) in Chennai to offer an MD-Ph.D Dual Degree program. IIT Madras partners with SRIHER to offer MD-PhD Dual Degree program(Archives)

According to a press release by IIT Madras, the postgraduate medical degree will be awarded by SRIHER and a Ph.D degree by the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology of IIT Madras. The partnership is aimed at concentrating on core clinical, interdisciplinary, and translational research.

The MoU was signed recently by Dr. Uma Sekar, Vice Chancellor, Sri Ramachandra Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

Elaborating on the need for ‘Physician-Scientists’, Prof. Kamakoti, said, “The world needs medical technology which, in turn, requires doctors with domain knowledge to explore the technological world.”

He added, “The MD-Ph.D program planned between IIT Madras and SRIHER will be a flagship one, enabling the above requirement.”

Dr. Uma Sekar, while highlighting the importance of this Dual Degree, said, “Such physician-scientists make up only less than 2% of the biomedical workforce today. As Physician-scientists, they will be particularly involved in productive academic research and can contribute to biomedical innovation, discover lifesaving therapies, and have the potential to develop disease prevention strategies.”

She added, “Being already involved in patient treatment and management, they will able to understand the requirement for products that will be innovative, applicable and improve the health and well-being of many individuals.”

A few highlights of the program:

• Session to begin from next academic year.

• Producing well-trained research scientists who will lead India’s quest for self-sufficiency in the field of medicine and health.

• Postgraduates admitted to SRIHER through NEET and desirous of doing a Ph.D. will apply for the Ph.D. program at the end of the second year to the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT Madras.

• IIT Madras to issue a pre-PhD offer to selected applicants who will be eligible to register after their degree in SRIHER.

• Candidates admitted to the Ph.D. program will be jointly guided by a faculty member from the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology and a co-guide from SRIHER.

• For the subsequent years, the candidates will continue their research while being part-time students at IIT Madras and Senior Residents at SRIHER until the completion of the PhD program.

For more information, visit the official website