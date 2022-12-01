IIT Madras Placements 2022: Day 1 ends with 25 job offers of 1 cr per annum

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has started its placement drive for year 2022 on December 1, 2022. The first day of the placement ended with 25 students getting job offers of more than ₹1 crore package per annum. On the whole a total of 445 offers were made to the students on Day 1.

This year, the Institute is witnessing about 10 percent higher total offers at the end of Session 1.1. in 2021-22, the figure of placements was 407. A total of 15 International Offers were received from Four Companies today.

As per the official statement released by the Institute, a total of 1,722 students have registered for placements this academic year, across different streams of study. The total number of companies that have registered for Phase I Placements is 331 and they will be recruiting to fill up a total of 722 profiles.

The top recruiters this year include Microsoft, Graviton, Flipkart, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co, P&G, Optiver, Morgan Stanley, and McKinsey. The public sector companies that are recruiting during Phase I include ONGC and Centre for Development of Telematics (CDoT).