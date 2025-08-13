Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian educational institutions hit by over 2 lakh cyberattacks, 4 lakh data breaches in 9 months, reveals study

PTI | , New Delhi
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 07:35 pm IST

As per the pilot study, Indian educational institutions are likely five times more vulnerable to data breaches than counterparts with stronger cyber practices.

Indian educational institutions suffered more than two lakh cyberattacks and nearly four lakh data breaches in just nine months, a pilot study has revealed.

The study, titled "Exploring Cyber Threats and Digital Risks to Indian Educational Institutions", said Indian educational institutions suffered more than two lakh cyberattacks and nearly four lakh data breaches in just nine months. (Representative image/Getty Images)
The study, titled "Exploring Cyber Threats and Digital Risks to Indian Educational Institutions", said Indian educational institutions suffered more than two lakh cyberattacks and nearly four lakh data breaches in just nine months. (Representative image/Getty Images)

The study, titled "Exploring Cyber Threats and Digital Risks to Indian Educational Institutions", was conducted under CyberPeace Foundation's flagship e-Kawach initiative in collaboration with DELNET, Resecurity and Autobot Infosec.

It was released on Wednesday along with the launch of the "Cyber First Responder" initiative, aimed at equipping students, faculty, librarians and staff with skills to counter cyber threats, deepfakes and misuse of artificial intelligence.

Also read: CBSE conducts surprise inspections in 10 schools across five states and one UT

The nine-month study, conducted between July 2023 and April 2024, found more than 8,000 unique usernames and 54,000 unique passwords being used in brute-force attacks. Commonly targeted usernames included "root" and "admin", while weak passwords, such as "123456" and "password", were frequently attempted.

"Indian educational institutions are likely five times more vulnerable to data breaches than counterparts with stronger cyber practices," the report warned, adding that breaches could lead to impersonation of faculty, phishing attacks, deepfake content, theft of sensitive research data and leakage of exam papers.

Vice Chancellor of National Law University-Delhi Prof. (Dr) G S Bajpai said resilience in the digital era means transforming systems in response to a disruption.

DELNET director Dr Sangeeta Kaul called the Cyber First Responder initiative "a commitment to shaping, not just reacting to, change", while CyberPeace Foundation founder and global president Vineet Kumar described the report as a "wake-up call" for academic institutions.

"Digitisation without cybersecurity is like building a house without doors or locks. Innovation cannot thrive without resilience," Kumar said, adding that the programme aims to create a first line of defence against cyber threats and AI abuse in academia.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / Indian educational institutions hit by over 2 lakh cyberattacks, 4 lakh data breaches in 9 months, reveals study
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On