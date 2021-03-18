Innovation Park inaugurated in Madras Christian College
An Innovation Park, aimed at promoting innovation, incubation, and startups, has been set up at the campus of city-based Madras Christian College.
The Innovation Park, developed with contribution from MRF Ltd., would be an autonomous centre with high student autonomy in the activities undertaken, a college press release said on Wednesday, announcing its inauguration.
"The park seeks to set up collaborative spaces that would facilitate inter, multi and transdisciplinary innovations," it said. According to college Principal Paul Wilson,"This project will serve as a fertile breeding ground for innovations and would incubate Entrepreneurship in the coming years."
Chairman of MRF Ltd and MCC Association and Board of Directors K M Mammen said his company was proud to join hands with the institute in the initiative. Among others, the Innovation Park will host spaces for Writers cafe, design studio (Tinkering lab), and entrepreneurship cafe, the release added.
Bihar education department promotes students of classes 1-8 without exams
- Considering the rising Covid-19 cases, the Bihar education department has decided to promote more than 1.6 crore students of classes 1 to 8 to the next grade without conducting the annual examination.
US Education Department convening summit to help schools reopen
- Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the sessions March 24 will give education leaders, teachers and students an opportunity to share their experiences in reopening schools.
Maharashtra education department invites suggestions on fee act
- In a government resolution issued on Tuesday, the department stated that parents, activists, and other stakeholders can send their suggestions and objections for proposed changes in the act.
