Home / Education / News / Karnataka govt has yet not decided on opening of degree colleges: Deputy CM
news

Karnataka govt has yet not decided on opening of degree colleges: Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said state government has not decided yet on the date of reopening of degree colleges.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said in a statement on Thursday that the focus is to vaccinate the students aged above 18 against coronavirus.(Twitter/file)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said the government has not decided yet on the date of reopening of degree colleges in the state.

In a statement, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said that the focus is to vaccinate the students aged above 18 against coronavirus.

"The dates of opening the degree classes will be decided after consulting with all the stakeholders."

Earlier, Narayan had set a deadline for all the vice-chancellors to vaccinate all the degree college students, who are above 18 years of age, by July 7.

He had said that 65 per cent of students in government institutions and aided institutions have been vaccinated.

Topics
karnataka college reopening c n ashwath narayan covid-19
