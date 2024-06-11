 KEAM 2024 answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check answer key here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KEAM 2024 answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check answer key here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 11, 2024 12:07 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the computer-based entrance examination and wish to check the answer key can visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Entrance Commissionerate of Kerala has released the answer keys for Kerala Engineering / Pharmacy Entrance Examinations 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the computer-based entrance examination and wish to check the answer key can visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The examination was conducted in different exam centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and in Dubai.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
The examination was conducted in different exam centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and in Dubai.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The entrance examination was conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for the engineering stream from June 5, 2024, to June 9, 2024, in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. For the Pharmacy stream, the exam was conducted on June 6, 2024, from 3.30 pm to 5 pm. The examination was conducted in different exam centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and in Dubai.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

DIRECT LINK to check KEAM 2024 answer key

“ Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee at Rs.100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before 13.06.2024, 5.00 PM,” the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations informed.

Candidates need to note that if the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. However, complaints received after the stipulated time and without the requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Officials also informed that complaints received via e-mail/fax will not be considered.

Steps to check KEAM 2024 answer key and raise objections:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Look out for the link to check the answer key on the home page and click it

Submit the login details the application number, password and login to the account

Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Verify the answer key and attach the documents to raise a complaint

Also include a DD of 100/- per question

Submit the objection by post or hand delivery to the CEE office within the stipulated time

Also Read: Senior Management Programme from Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will upscale your leadership capabilities

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / KEAM 2024 answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check answer key here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On