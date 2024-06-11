KEAM 2024 answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check answer key here

The Entrance Commissionerate of Kerala has released the answer keys for Kerala Engineering / Pharmacy Entrance Examinations 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the computer-based entrance examination and wish to check the answer key can visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The examination was conducted in different exam centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and in Dubai.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The entrance examination was conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for the engineering stream from June 5, 2024, to June 9, 2024, in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. For the Pharmacy stream, the exam was conducted on June 6, 2024, from 3.30 pm to 5 pm. The examination was conducted in different exam centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and in Dubai.

DIRECT LINK to check KEAM 2024 answer key

“ Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee at Rs.100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before 13.06.2024, 5.00 PM,” the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations informed.

Candidates need to note that if the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. However, complaints received after the stipulated time and without the requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Officials also informed that complaints received via e-mail/fax will not be considered.

Steps to check KEAM 2024 answer key and raise objections:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Look out for the link to check the answer key on the home page and click it

Submit the login details the application number, password and login to the account

Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Verify the answer key and attach the documents to raise a complaint

Also include a DD of ₹100/- per question

Submit the objection by post or hand delivery to the CEE office within the stipulated time

